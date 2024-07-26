Labor promises medium density design competition, zoning reform

A design competition would be held to develop plans for medium-density housing in Canberra that once endorsed would offer fast-tracked planning permissions for builders and owners if Labor is re-elected in October.
A Labor government would also change Canberra's zoning laws to permit more missing middle housing, which includes duplexes, terraces and townhouses - in suburban areas that have been the preserve of detached homes.
Labor wants to enable sites for 30,000 new homes by the end of 2030.
Stamp duty would also be progressively removed for all first home buyers, pensioners and off-the-plan units over the next four years. Stamp duty would also be removed for all vacant land purchased for housing.
"This will apply no matter the buyer's income, or the value of the new apartment, townhouse, duplex, or vacant land - as long as it is the buyer's principal place of residence," Chief Minister Andrew Barr said.
The commitment meant Labor would deliver early on its long-term promise to abolish stamp duty for some property purchasers, he said.
Mr Barr said a re-elected government he led would encourage construction of housing in newly released land and well-designed homes in established suburbs.
"More housing choices like townhouses, terraces, row houses and duplexes in existing suburbs will address a key gap in the territory's mix of housing types," Mr Barr said ahead of Saturday's ACT Labor conference.
"We have heard from many Canberrans that they want to see renewal at their local shops. Labor will encourage new investment in these important community hubs by supporting additional housing at local shopping and group centres."
Labor has vowed to continue work with the federal government to release land at the CSIRO Ginninderra site for housing, and to work with Thoroughbred Park on plans to add housing to the racecourse. The party would also review planning controls around local shops to encourage "shop top" housing.
"A re-elected ACT Labor government will put in place a practical plan to enable 30,000 more homes for Canberra's growing population," Mr Barr said.
"We know that Canberrans want more homes to buy and rent across the city and Labor's plan will deliver the housing future generations will need, while putting in place necessary environmental protections on sensitive land."
A policy document to be released by ACT Labor said the foundations of the outcomes-based planning system enabled changes to allow more well-designed housing in the city.
"A re-elected Labor government will commit to implementing the missing middle design guide which is currently in development. It is important that the reform is design-led, working with ACT architects and the community to get the balance right for new and existing residents," the policy said.
"Once that work is complete, a re-elected Labor government will implement changes to the Territory Plan to enable the construction of additional missing middle housing in the ACT."
The design competition for missing middle housing will inform the creation of a "pattern book" of pre-approved designs suited to Canberra's conditions.
"Designs for the pattern book will be developed through a design competition, judged by a panel chaired by the ACT Government Architect. Once the designs have been finalised, they will provide an accelerated pathway for smaller home builders to deliver more housing for Canberrans," Labor's policy said.
Labor's annual party conference will be held on Saturday, where party and union delegates will vote to update and amend the party's policy platform.
