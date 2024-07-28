The iconic Illumicube restoration should be just the beginning

I used to sit on the University of Canberra Council as the elected postgraduate student member (2009-2011). It was then a $500 million enterprise and the members of council were the equivalent of directors. I also was a member of the university's risk and legislation committees (subcommittees of the council). I was remunerated $300 per attended meeting of council which then occurred six times a year so around $1800. I was surprised therefore by the reports of the $1.8 million salary of the immediate past vice-chancellor. The minister responsible may want to ask some questions on behalf of the students, staff and ACT community.