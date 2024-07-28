The iconic Illumicube restoration should be just the beginning

It was lovely to read about the reincarnation of Canberra's famous Illumicube; such an iconic piece of art.
From my knowledge, my father's civil engineering business, Haskins Pty Ltd, won the tender to create the cube back in the day.
When our son was a teenager, he would often meet his mates in Civic; they would meet at BGC - Bailey's Grandad's Cube!
Whenever, I drive past the cube, I feel a warm sense of nostalgia for my father, John Haskins, who sadly passed away in 2022.
Now that the cube is back in full working order, it gives me hope that other things in Canberra can be "restored", metaphorically speaking.
Let's look at the restoration of the criminal justice system, the health system, homelessness services, Canberra's rapidly deteriorating infrastructure, the coronial justice system, the performance of ACT Policing, education, and all the other services that need an overhaul.
So, Mr Barr outright rejects the need for an investigation into the ACT branch of the CFMEU. How predictable. There was certainly no surprise when that was announced.
Mr Barr's rejection is the exact reason why we need it done.
The repeated and systemic failures of the ACT government in contract management, construction, infrastructure planning and capital acquisitions, all reported over several years, point to a great deal more than simple project management mistakes.
Given that this issue covers several states and territories, perhaps a federal royal commission is more appropriate.
The truth is out there somewhere.
What a vision - against abortion and "cooling the city" action. But in favour of enforced use of "patriotism packages" and genuflection to Tony Abbott's Crusade-style decrees about conservative Christian beliefs spawning the only civilisation worth recognising, namely a Western white one ("Flag-waver tax cuts among ACT Young Liberals suggestions", July 21) .
The ACT Young Liberals seem fixated on adopting a Trumpian, backwards-looking, authoritarian policy agenda. Their facile suggestions and focus on governance solutions that weaken or remove personal choice and decision-making will enable them to curry favour with like-minded helpmates such as the Liberals' anti-progressive ally Advance, the Australian Christian Lobby, and the newly registered fundamentalist party Family First.
Many will be watching how this youth base addresses voluntary assisted dying at its policy meeting later this month. Also, how its final platform content and supply of campaigning support for the current crop of election candidates will undermine any Liberal Party hope of building on its claimed change in direction.
Moves to date on this appear too feeble and inconsistent to enable serious reform of the party's policy development and outputs.
ACT Labor may have a CFMEU millstone around its neck at the moment, but the ACT Liberals have unappealing baggage that has been piling up for years.
Karen Hardy, as ever, is on a hot topic; this one being the best sports canteen. I say that there will always be a place for the humble canteen fare.
About 20 years ago, on an Anzac Day, I drove my father to a local ground in Sydney to view a round of sub-district rugby. We parked nose first on the perimeter. He did not have to get out of the car to view.
At half-time I went to the canteen. It was manned by the players from the earlier games.
"Mate, could you give me a cup of tea for my old digger dad on Anzac Day?" He hunted around, found a tea bag and cup and boiled the jug. "Milk?" "Yes, please." "Sorry mate, we only have strawberry flavoured milk." "Mate, that will do." "No charge for a digger."
The spirit of community sport.
My father loved it. The whole experience, strawberry milk and all. I had not been to that ground for 30-plus years until that day. I am forever grateful to the club.
I used to sit on the University of Canberra Council as the elected postgraduate student member (2009-2011). It was then a $500 million enterprise and the members of council were the equivalent of directors. I also was a member of the university's risk and legislation committees (subcommittees of the council). I was remunerated $300 per attended meeting of council which then occurred six times a year so around $1800. I was surprised therefore by the reports of the $1.8 million salary of the immediate past vice-chancellor. The minister responsible may want to ask some questions on behalf of the students, staff and ACT community.
Watching the splendid Maggie Beer's Big Mission series I am not surprised at her discovery that one of the main disasters in the nursing home she has chosen is its failure to appreciate that when you bring a group of people together you have a responsibility to introduce them to each other.
You should actually stay with them until they have each found someone to talk to.
This is not necessarily achieved in a bingo game.
This highlights the increasing individualisation and consequent loneliness suffered throughout the Western world.
I have suggested to my local coffee shop that they label one of their tables "for community conversation".
I intend to suggest they equip it with a copy of The Canberra Times. But they have not replied.
One outcome of this fragmentation and loss of connection is vulnerability to the insane worship of one individual we are seeing in the US at the moment.
My hope is that we might rediscover how to talk politely and with empathy to a stranger.
If Judy Bamberger wants to be "precise" about the Israel Hamas war (Letters, July 25) the last thing she should be doing is trusting the Hamas claims about overall casualties and the number that are civilians.
Hamas is a terror group that thinks nothing about brutally murdering, raping and kidnapping civilians, so it will clearly lie about casualties to help its aims; to damage Israel's reputation and increase pressure on Israel to stop attacking its terrorist members.
In the interests of "precision", Judy could also have mentioned that Israel followed its time-worn practice of warning the civilians to evacuate before it attacked al-Mawasi, and that Israel only attacked there because Hamas was using the safe zone to attack Israel, including firing rockets.
As for her condemnation of Israel's attack as "immoral", surely the immorality was the Hamas terrorists using the civilians there as human shields, yet again.
The Canberra Times' top-notch religion correspondent, Ian Warden, asks the right questions such as why the creator decided on such a roundabout way to "save" Trump.
It would have been just as easy for God to have put the idea out of the shooter's mind in the first place. Of course, that raises an even more puzzling question.
That is, why did our all-powerful and all-knowing God put the idea there in the first place?
When God holds his first ever live media conference (after the God-anointed Trump and Vance team romp home would seem an appropriate occasion), The Canberra Times must ensure Ian Warden has a front-row seat (or would that be seen as the work of Satan)?
God certainly moves in mysterious ways. But then so, too, does the devil.
While Kamala Harris might be the current favourite for the Democratic presidential nomination in the wake of Joe Biden's withdrawal, she is by no means a shoo-in.
The real issue is who she will choose as her VP running mate. It will probably have to be a man, and one not significantly older or younger than Harris herself.
Further, he or she will simultaneously have to be a person who will not take the gloss of Harris, be able to take it up to JD Vance, the Republican VP nominee, and be suitable as a candidate for the presidency in eight years' time. It's quite a tall order.
R Webb (Letters, July 22) is critical of Jack Waterford's article condemning Israel's killing of tens of thousands of Palestinians, many of whom were neither members of Hamas nor involved in its attack on Israel in October last year.
I wonder if R Webb would be quite so comfortable with these killings if he and his family became collateral damage when Israel attacked the house next door because a Hamas leader was rumoured to be living there.
In his "now Biden is gone Trump's chances will drop for sure. I think Rudd will switch sides again" Mokhles Sidden (Letters, July 25) shows little understanding of the role of any diplomatic representative.
Given our current housing crisis I wouldn't call the "recovery" in Canberra house prices ("ACT house prices in recovery mode", July 24) a "positive picture for Canberra".
The vandals who defaced the Vietnam War Memorial have only made themselves look like idiots to most people. They have only harmed their cause. If they are caught they should pay for the removal of the graffiti or do the job themselves.
According to the European meteorological agency, the Copernicus Centre, Sunday, July 21, was the hottest day on Earth since the start of the last Ice Age, 100,000 years ago. We are not doing well.
With the Olympics now under way an athlete has been withdrawn from the competition. It was Charlotte Dujardin, multiple Olympian and medallist in dressage. Belting a horse 24 times in a minute with a whip is hardly an "error of judgement". It is animal abuse.
Teddy Roosevelt, commenting on John D Rockefeller's philanthropy, said "no amount of charity in spending such fortunes can compensate in any way for the misconduct in acquiring them". It involves distribution of wealth rather than its redistribution and offers reputation laundering. ("Future of philanthropy 'up to women'", July 24).
I travelled to the NGA this week from Sydney to see the Gauguin exhibition. We were shocked to find there was nowhere in the gallery to have a cup of coffee or a meal. The outdoor café had closed by 2.30pm. Every national gallery around the world has an indoor café or restaurant, why doesn't ours?
It's good to see the insightful Karen Hardy appearing in the sports section occasionally. A number of years back I recall her reporting on grade cricket. When at grounds she'd even seek umpires' opinions. Who would do that? Perhaps she was interested in a dispassionate view of events.
The record for the world's hottest day was broken yet again on July 21. Does our government understand that if we continue to burn fossil fuels coal and natural gas to create energy at present levels Australia is contributing to an inevitable world climate catastrophe.
I admire Prince Harry for refusing to put up with rubbish from the Murdoch gutter press, even if to do so he has to soften the traditional royal stiff upper lip.
