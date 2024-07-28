Senior Industry staff prepare to be inspired

Senior leadership at the Department of Industry hoping to work their way up to the highest echelons of the public service will be anxiously awaiting the outcome of a current approach to market.
The Industry department is on the hunt for professional coaches to develop the skills of EL1 and EL2 staff at the agency.
But just in case you thought Wayne Bennett, Graham Arnold or Sandy Brondello would be imparting words of wisdom to the Department's finest, this column's understanding is the coaches will be more of the Tony Robbins variety, with a focus on enhancing leadership skills, management abilities, team support and career progression.
The approach to industry is hot off the heels of the new People Strategy released by the department earlier this year and the coaching, when delivered, will align with the APS Integrated Leadership System and the Secretaries Charter for Leadership Behaviours.
While neither of these bibles of the public sector specifically mention coaching for APS executives, we are assured that having professional coaches on hand will support "organisational excellence" and effectively address underperformance.
Anthony Albanese has sought to time his cabinet reshuffle perfectly, glossing over any signs of instability as his government gears up for an election by May 2025.
The Prime Minister announced impending changes to his team last week, alongside the retirements of Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Skills Minister Brendan O'Connor.
But the leadership changes unveiled on Sunday weren't so well-timed for the Home Affairs boss, who will be welcoming Tony Burke in as the ministerial replacement for Andrew Giles.
We hear Stephanie Foster had been preparing to unwind after a turbulent eight months at the top, with a ski trip away.
Public Eye received only pointed silence when it asked last Friday whether Ms Foster had cancelled her leave.
We recently reported Defence had spent an eye-watering $956,000 on promotional merchandise over the seven months to January 2024.
The department has made a habit of racking up multimillion-dollar bills for the merchandise, designed to spruik government jobs, and the latest figures show it's on its way to spend more than $2 million in the last financial year.
When asked, the department could only provide the total bill to the end of May 2024 - $1,927,261.69.
"This level of expenditure is consistent with previous years," a spokesperson added.
"This promotional merchandise is distributed at targeted recruiting events such as visits to educational institutions, careers and employment expos, and participation in Defence community engagement, including ADF base open days.
"Distribution of merchandise is one of the many approaches used to generate awareness and engagement with Defence recruitment, employment, partnership and support initiatives."
Defence has a bit of a recruitment problem, when it comes to the military, with a recent audit report finding the department is pretty much in the dark on whether its $60 million ad campaigns have any impact on applications.
No need to worry, though. Defence publishes info on merchandise it procures on everyone's favourite transparency portal - AusTender (as long as contracts cost more than $10,000, that is).
For a sport once technically banned in Canberra, there is no shortage of greens to swing a racket on at the heart of the nation's capital.
And soon politicians and those who operate in their orbit will have another option to practise their serve and backhand.
The National Capital Authority is seeking an operator for the Old Parliament House Rose Gardens tennis courts.
The "unique recreational sporting facility in the heart of the Parliamentary Zone" will be open to the public.
Perhaps noted tennis fan Anthony Albanese might drop in for a set when he has worn out his AFP detail. The Lodge comes with a private tennis court but the PM is known to enjoy a bit of community tennis, having been spotted at his local court in Marrickville the week after the 2022 election.
At the time, he told reporters that tennis had the power to take his mind off other issues, including climate change.
"At Marrickville I'm just Albo at the tennis club," he said.
