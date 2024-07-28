The data that lays out Australia's growing online gambling problem

The pandemic worsened the gambling problem, new research done at the Australian National University has revealed.
During it, people who just enjoyed an occasional flutter were compelled to stay away, for example, from poker machines - and then didn't return in the same numbers.
But "serious gamblers" missed the machines and when the lockdowns ceased, returned with a new thirst for the thrill of them.
And while they were stuck at home they discovered new ways of gambling online, researchers found.
The rise in online gambling has prompted a call for the federal government to strengthen its regulation.
The states and territories regulate gambling in venues (like poker machines in clubs) but the federal government is responsible for online gambling.
"We don't have a strong regulatory framework for online gambling," lead researcher Dr Aino Suomi said.
"We've got a strong strategy for alcohol and tobacco and now we have the evidence that we need a strong response on gambling."
She said the findings showed a strong take-up of online gambling.
"Our data suggests that these individuals may have 'switched' their gambling activity from venue-based gambling to activities that are readily available online in Australia, such as betting on sports and racing," the report said.
"While the number of Australians who gamble is similar to 12 months ago - 60.3 per cent compared to 61.3 per cent - the number of individuals gambling at risky levels increased from 11.6 per cent to 13.6 per cent.
"This means a larger proportion of individuals who gamble are experiencing harm.
"Our data also suggests a move away from venue-based gambling to activities that are readily available online, such as sports betting."
Dr Suomi and her team collected information from gamblers between April 2019 and January 2024.
Participants were asked about their gambling activity over the previous 12 months, as well as their general wellbeing.
The most popular gambling activity in 2024 was buying lottery tickets (done by 46.8 per cent of Australian adults) followed by raffle or scratch tickets, gambling on poker machines and race betting.
And the people drawn to gambling tended to be male, older and with lower levels of education.
The ANU team also looked at how many Australians were negatively affected by someone else's gambling.
Roughly 1.2 million adults - just over 5 per cent of the adult population - reported being personally affected by someone else's gambling in the past 12 months.
"Individuals who were affected by someone else's gambling tended to be younger (18-24), earning a lower income, experiencing problems related to their own gambling, and dealing with loneliness or psychological distress," Dr Suomi said.
