New plan to make Canberra's struggling music scene sing

A plan to revitalize live music in Canberra with new entertainment precincts and better sound proofing has been unveiled by the Greens.
The package aims to support venues who are struggling with increased costs of food and drink, as well as liability insurance and noise complaints.
Greens member for Ginninderra Jo Clay said they want to see live music "live on" in the capital.
"A lot of musicians can't afford to live here, let alone play here," she said.
"There have been a lot of challenges since COVID and things are getting worse."
The Greens want to create new entertainment precincts in Belconnen, Molonglo, Woden, Tuggeranong and at EPIC, with public transport options, and late-night food options.
An Industry Development Officer will also be appointed to support artists to professionalise in their field.
Local punk band Matriarch said people need to realise that the live music scene is already in Canberra, and they don't need to travel to Sydney or Melbourne.
Singer Cath Cook said local musicians and music venues are worth supporting.
"[The plan] will really help bands like Matriarch get out there and keep those music scene dollars being spent in Canberra rather than going to the other cities like Sydney," she said.
"The Canberra scene is really unique in my book, I'm from overseas originally and I've lived and worked in different places, and there really is something quite different and special about it."
When asked how much the new plan will cost tax payers, Ms Clay said the package is "pretty affordable".
"The only piece of new funding in this package is $100,000 recurrent for the new Business Development Officer," she said.
"Most of what we're doing is using our planning system and redirecting it to make it actually work for live music."
Several live music venues and events have fallen over in Canberra in the past few months, including Groovin' the Moo festival.
Complaints from neighbours and the skyrocketing costs of public liability insurance have put immense pressure on the local scene, according to music venues.
Ms Clay said public liability insurance is a real problem for venues, with some saying their excesses and premiums have gone up 10 times.
"That is getting to the point where it just breaks your business and you can't afford to do it," she said.
Ms Clay said they would consider supporting a new tool developed by the music sector to deal with risk management and to help bring premiums down.
Encouraging multiple insurers in the Canberra market would also be on the table, she said.
The Greens also want to change building standards and noise infrastructure to help stop neighbours' complaints
"So when people move in, they've actually got really good double glazing, really good building standards and they're not so exposed to that," Ms Clay said.
"[We'll also] work with people in the community and work with the venues to deal with some of those issues like patrons leaving late at night and make sure that we don't have problems."
