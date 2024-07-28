PM confirms cabinet moves in major shake-up

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles have been moved on from their politically fraught portfolios, as part of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's cabinet reshuffle.
Leader of the House Tony Burke will become the minister for both portfolios, in addition to the Cyber Security and Arts portfolios.
Ms O'Neil leaves behind Home Affairs to become Minister for the Housing and Homelessness portfolios, while Mr Giles has been given the Skills and Training portfolio.
Sunday's reshuffle was triggered by the upcoming resignations of Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney and Skills Minister Brendan O'Connor, which were announced on Thursday.
Tasmanian senator Carol Brown will also step down from her role as Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport portfolio due to health reasons.
In a widely expected move, Northern Territory senator Malarndirri McCarthy will take up the role as Minister for Indigenous Australians, having previously served as the Assistant Minister for the portfolio.
Julie Collins will move from Housing to become Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, while retaining the Small Business portfolio.
Murray Watt replaces Mr Burke as Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations.
Pat Conroy will ascend to cabinet as Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery and Minister for International Development and the Pacific.
NSW senator Jenny McAllister will also get a promotion from her post as Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy, moving into the role of Minister for Cities and also Emergency Management in the outer ministry.
In summary, the changes are as follows:
Leading up to Sunday's announcement, speculation was high Ms O'Neil and Mr Giles could be shifted out of their portfolios.
Mr Albanese was asked whether the decision to move the pair on to other portfolios was evidence they had failed in their roles.
He said Ms O'Neil and Mr Giles have had to "repair the damage" done by the previous government and it was a change that was required as part of the reshuffle.
Ms O'Neil and Mr Giles have come under attack from the Coalition over the government's handling of controversial immigration direction 99, which reinstated visas of foreign nationals who had committed serious crimes. Mr Giles faced repeated calls to resign over the matter.
Mr Albanese said Mr Burke was "certainly" up for the task of both Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Immigration.
The new ministerial line up will be sworn in by the Governor-General on Monday.
Mr Albanese said the changes to his ministry represent "a significant move forward".
"I would expect that this is the team that I will take to the election when it is held sometime in the future," he said.
Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley criticised the Prime Minister's changes to the ministry.
"Anthony Albanese's reshuffle fails Australian small businesses and our skills sector," she said.
As part of the reshuffle, Kate Thwaites, Julian Hill and Josh Wilson have been elevated into the assistant ministry.
Ms Thwaites will be the Assistant Minister for Social Security; Assistant Minister for Ageing and Assistant Minister for Women.
Mr Hill will become the Assistant Minister for Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, while Mr Wilson will take on the role of Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy.
Matt Thistlethwaite will be the Assistant Minister for Immigration, while Patrick Gorman will add Assistant Minister to the Attorney-General to his portfolio.
Other changes include Ged Kearney becoming Assistant Minister for Indigenous Health and Anthony Chisholm adding Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry to his portfolios.
Tim Ayres will have a change of title, from Assistant Minister for Manufacturing to Assistant Minister for a Future Made In Australia.
The Prime Minister thanked the outgoing ministers for their "outstanding contribution to our government and to our nation".
"After decades of public service we respect their decision to retire at next election," he said in a statement.
"I also pay tribute to Senator Carol Brown for her contribution as an assistant minister as she steps back from the role to prioritise her health.
"Senator Brown will continue to serve Tasmania in the Senate. Building on their progress demands that we elevate new voices and the changes that I am announcing ensure stability and certainty."
