PM confirms cabinet moves in major shake-up

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated July 28 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 2:24pm
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles have been moved on from their politically fraught portfolios, as part of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's cabinet reshuffle.

Politics and public service reporter

Brittney is part of the federal political bureau, covering politics, the public service and economics. Brittney joined The Canberra Times in 2021 and was previously the property reporter. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

