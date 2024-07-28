A stalker, family secrets and skeletons in the closet

Fiona McArthur. Penguin. $34.99.
When midwife and emergency nurse Phoebe McFadden fled her family dramas at 16, she thought she'd left the remote Queensland town of Birdsville for good. But when cousin Scarlet asks her to be a bridesmaid, Phoebe knows it's time to go back and face the past. As Phoebe settles back into town, she keeps crossing paths with cop Atticus Bow - no longer the skinny kid she remembers but an irresistible man she does not want to be attracted to. The last thing she needs is to become attached to this place again, but as she starts to let Birdsville back into her heart, she discovers secrets that have remained locked away for far too long.
Ella Baxter. Allen & Unwin. $32.99
Sabine is having a moment. Her new exhibition, F--- You, Help Me, is opening soon and, as her gallerist says, "Hell is an artist three days before their exhibition opens." But it's not only this coming milestone that is causing Sabine to melt down. She is being stalked. As exhibition day draws closer, so too does the man who has been watching her. As his approaches become more overt and threatening, Sabine's fear amplifies and transforms into something feral and primal. And then things start to get really strange.
Catherine Steadman. Hachette Australia. $32.99.
When Nina's father dies, she inherits a gleaming vacation home - one she had no idea existed. Desperate to uncover why he hid such a big secret, she decides to visit. Maria is a nanny for the super-rich. But when her wards never show, Maria begins to make herself at home. There's just one rule: Don't go in the basement. But her curiosity might just get the better of her. And soon, she'll wish her only worry was not getting paid. As both women's timelines intertwine, dark secrets start to unravel and one thing quickly becomes clear - nothing could have prepared them for what they are about to encounter.
Margaret Hickey. Penguin. $34.99.
For the last decade, the small mountain town of Edenville has been haunted by the horrific murders of five hikers up on Jagged Ridge. Also found dead near the scene was Bill "Creeper" Durant, a bushland loner with a reputation for stalking campers. Conclusion: murder-suicide. But as the 10-year anniversary of the massacre draws near, Lex Durant has started to protest his brother's innocence and accuse the police of persecution. As Detective Constable Sally White combs the investigation to prove him wrong, it becomes all too clear that each murdered hiker had skeletons in their closet - and possible enemies in their past.
Catherine Fox. NewSouth. $34.99.
Despite the surge of women into university, jobs and sitting in federal parliament, why are men still overwhelmingly running the show? The major culprit is right under our noses. Entrenched gender bias about who should be the boss means leadership is mainly seen as a masculine endeavour. Fox argues that toxic sexism woven through processes, beliefs, management, education and leadership norms is keeping privileged men in power, making decisions for us all. It's time for a new way to lead and to unlock the talent being wasted from boss bias.
Maggie Dent. Pan Macmillan. $36.99.
An increasingly digital world filled with social media, gaming and harmful content, along with changing cultural norms, has led to heightened levels of stress, anxiety and depression for teens. Dent believes that teens can handle these pressure when they are supported by stable, loving connections with caring adults. Drawing on up-to-date research, a survey of modern teens and her own experiences as a teacher, counsellor and mother, Dent provides "what to do" advice for topics such as technology use, sex, drugs and alcohol, mental health and identity - and shows how to provide a safe and supportive environment.
Timothy C. Winegard. Text. $39.99
For millennia the horse was the primary mode of transport, an essential farming machine, a steadfast companion and a formidable weapon of war. Horses revolutionised how people hunted, traded, travelled, farmed, fought, worshipped and interacted. They fundamentally modified the human genome and the world's linguistic map, determined international borders, moulded cultures, fuelled economies, and decided the destinies of conquerors and empires. This is the story of how horses have been integral to both the grand arc of history and our everyday lives.
Andra Putnis. Allen & Unwin. $34.99.
When she breaks an unspoken family code not to dig too deep into the past, Putnis is plunged into the bleak world of the Soviet and Nazi occupations of Latvia in World War II, and secret lives of her grandmothers. Teenage Aline is sent to serve in Germany's war-time labour force. With the Soviet army on the doorstep, pregnant Milda embarks on a desperate winter escape with her young son. They each face heart-wrenching decisions and endure years of hardship before finally voyaging to Australia. Among the tight-knit Latvian migrant community, Aline and Milda forge new lives. But even there, reminders of wartime scandal and grief threaten to drag them under.
