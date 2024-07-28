A stalker, family secrets and skeletons in the closet

When Nina's father dies, she inherits a gleaming vacation home - one she had no idea existed. Desperate to uncover why he hid such a big secret, she decides to visit. Maria is a nanny for the super-rich. But when her wards never show, Maria begins to make herself at home. There's just one rule: Don't go in the basement. But her curiosity might just get the better of her. And soon, she'll wish her only worry was not getting paid. As both women's timelines intertwine, dark secrets start to unravel and one thing quickly becomes clear - nothing could have prepared them for what they are about to encounter.