Roads reopen after multi-vehicle crash on Hindmarsh Drive

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Hindmarsh Drive creating significant delays for peak hour traffic.
Three vehicles collided on the intersection of Hindmarsh Drive and McInnes Street in Weston.
A taxi and a hire car were reported to be involved in the crash.
Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries according to ACT police.
Hindmarsh Drive was reopened after closures between McInnes Street and the Tuggeranong Parkway.
A white hatchback and a white van were loaded on to tow trucks.
ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Policing were on scene.
