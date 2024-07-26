Third homophobic assault on Canberra man lured through dating app: police

Police are investigating a third incident where a man was allegedly assaulted after he was lured to a location using a dating app used by gay men.
Around 4am on Saturday, July 20, a man arrived at an address on Investigator Street in Red Hill where he was allegedly assaulted by a group of between five to eight people disguised by face coverings.
This incident followed on another, involving what police believe is the same group of offenders, which occurred on the same night at the same location in Red Hill. The victim was able to escape but was pursued on foot to Discovery Street, where he had to fight off the group again.
About 1pm that day, the victim presented to hospital for treatment to his injuries and reported the matter to police.
These two Red Hill incidents on Saturday are also linked to another in Denman Prospect four days earlier.
On Tuesday morning, July 16, police received a report from a man who had attended a residence on Ada Norris Avenue, Denman Prospect, to meet a person he'd connected with on a dating app earlier that morning.
Outside the residence, he was approached by four people who allegedly assaulted him. Although injured, he did not require hospitalisation and was able to leave the scene on his motorbike soon after.
His helmet and gloves were stolen by the alleged offenders.
Police are also urging people who are meeting face-to-face for the first time via dating apps to meet in a public place, such as a café, restaurant or shopping centre.
Police would like to speak to anyone who lives in the area of Ada Norris Avenue, Denman Prospect or Investigator and Discovery streets, Red Hill, who may have witnessed the incidents, or who may have CCTV footage that captured the incidents.
