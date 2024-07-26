The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Third homophobic assault on Canberra man lured through dating app: police

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated July 26 2024 - 5:59pm, first published 5:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are investigating a third incident where a man was allegedly assaulted after he was lured to a location using a dating app used by gay men.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.