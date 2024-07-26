The Canberra Times

Opening ceremony lights up Paris

July 27 2024 - 5:22am
Bonjour mes amis! I've always believed that the opening ceremony sets the tone for an Olympic Games and if this morning's journey along the Seine is anything to go by, the next 15 days are going to be spectacular.

