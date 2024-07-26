Opening ceremony lights up Paris

Bonjour mes amis! I've always believed that the opening ceremony sets the tone for an Olympic Games and if this morning's journey along the Seine is anything to go by, the next 15 days are going to be spectacular.
Neither heavy rain or an arson attack on the French rail system earlier in the day could stop the celebrations, where it was all about liberté, égalité, fraternité.
As more than 10,500 athletes on 100 boats of all shapes and sizes snaked their way down a 6km stretch of the river, we saw all the iconic landmarks of the French capital.
It was like riding one of those double-decker tourist buses. There's Notre Dame, there's the Louvre, there's the Grand Palais. We're in Paris!
It blended heavy metal with opera, we got a quick flash of the Moulin Rouge, Lady Gaga appeared early, so too did France's mega pop star Aya Nakamura singing alongside the orchestra of the French National Guard.
If you were watching on television, you got the best of both worlds. The live action was interspersed with clips explaining different aspects of the theme. We watched the medals get made, learned about French women of history and saw the Minions steal the Mona Lisa.
There was something very French about it. It was clever, a bit in your face, a bit aloof, with all the je ne sais quoi you'd expect.
The Australian team were on one of the last few boats, with Jess Fox and Eddie Ockenden at the helm, making us all proud.
Hopefully all the athletes went back to the village for a nice warm shower and their minds are back on the competition which will continue tonight.
We'll get the first glimpse of our swimming team and the team sports kick off in earnest. The Boomers play at 7pm, the Kookaburras at 9.15pm.
Enjoy the day, I'm off to bed!
- Karen Hardy
