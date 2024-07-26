The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Plans to enable more missing middle housing in Canberra

Updated July 27 2024 - 6:32am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Labor plans to change Canberra's zoning laws to permit more missing middle housing, which includes duplexes, terraces and townhouses, should they be re-elected in October. Jasper Lindell reports this is to help achieve the ACT government's plan to enable sites for 30,000 new homes by the end of 2030.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.