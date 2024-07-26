Plans to enable more missing middle housing in Canberra

ACT Labor plans to change Canberra's zoning laws to permit more missing middle housing, which includes duplexes, terraces and townhouses, should they be re-elected in October. Jasper Lindell reports this is to help achieve the ACT government's plan to enable sites for 30,000 new homes by the end of 2030.
A plan to revitalise live music in the capital with new entertainment precincts and better soundproofing has been unveiled by the Greens. Lucy Arundell writes the package aims to also support venues struggling with increased costs as well as liability insurance and noise complaints.
Early this morning Australia joined other countries in an historic opening ceremony to officially begin the Paris Olympic Games. Now the action starts. Experts are predicting Australia is on track for a near-record medal haul at these games. Check out Josh Callinan's list of the five must-watch days that will define our Paris Olympics.
Today will be partly cloudy with patches of frost and the chance of fog in the morning. A top of 14 is expected.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
