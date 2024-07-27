The two factors that bolster the Raiders' finals hopes

They've done it before and the Canberra Raiders are going to need to do it again if they're going to play in the NRL finals.
The Green Machine needs to go on a trademark late-season run to make the top eight.
They went into the weekend in 11th, needing to win at least five of their remaining seven games - given their poor for-and-against of -91 points.
That all starts with a must-win game against the struggling South Sydney Rabbitohs at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
The Raiders have the hardest run home of any of the top-eight aspirants - with five of their games against top-eight sides.
Given they can only afford to lose two games at most, they'll have to beat at least three of Penrith (home), the Sydney Roosters (away), Manly (home), the Bulldogs (away) and North Queensland (away).
Winning the games against Canterbury and the Cowboys - as well as ninth-placed St George Illawarra (away) in round 27 - will be especially important given they're just one win ahead of them.
While that's undoubtedly a tough task, the Green Machine have two things in their favour - the return of halfback Jamal Fogarty from long-term injury and their penchant for late-season runs.
It will be Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead's 200th NRL game - adding extra gravitas to the importance of winning - and in his first season in Canberra (2016) they won their last 10 home-and-away games to storm into the finals.
In 2022 they won seven of their last eight leading into play-offs, while in 2020 it was six of their last seven.
There were similar runs in 2012 and 2010 as well.
"I've been a part of it - once you get a roll on winning becomes a habit and once you get that confidence behind you it's a pretty good feeling and you start flying," Whitehead said.
"I think we went on a 14-game winning run or something.
"We just need to keep winning, keep it week-by-week and not overthink stuff.
"We know where we're sat on the table now and we just need to keep getting those two points, and hopefully we're going to play finals."
The Redcliffe Dolphins seem the most likely team to drop out of the current top eight.
While overall their run home isn't as tough as the likes of the Raiders or Dragons, they do have tough games against the Roosters, Canterbury and Melbourne - as well as their derby against the Brisbane Broncos.
A loss to their crosstown rivals could cost them their spot in the top eight - while opening the door for the Broncos to replace them in the play-offs.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart put a lot of those late-season runs down to the return of key personal.
In '22, they lost new-recruit Fogarty on the eve of the season to a knee injury and it was his return that sparked their charge to the finals.
History could repeat this year, with Canberra losing Fogarty for three months with a biceps injury.
His return last week had an immediate impact - especially with his long kicking game - and was a major factor in the Green Machine shooting out to a 14-0 lead in their win over the Warriors.
Stuart hoped his halfback general's return could unlock the key to their revamped attack - which has Kaeo Weekes' pace at fullback.
"I hope so. We need to score more points and I'm hoping Jamal can have a large bearing over that factor," Stuart said.
"I think it's quite a significant reason why over the last four or five years we have had a roll on at the back end of the season - because we got all our injured players back.
"We've had that little bit of bad luck over the few years where we've got those early injuries so you lose continuity, you lose rhythm and let's just hope we don't have any more injuries going into the back end of the season - and get some consistency and cohesion getting our players playing consecutive games together."
NRL ROUND 21
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders team: 1. Kaeo Weekes, 2. Jordan Rapana, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi, 15. Trey Mooney, 16. Ata Mariota, 17. Zac Hosking. Reserves: 18. Adam Cook, 19. Albert Hopoate, 20. Simi Sasagi, 21. Zac Woolford, 22. Emre Guler.
Rabbitohs team: 1. Jye Gray, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. Taane Milne, 4. Michael Chee Kam, 5. Jacob Gagai, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Cody Walker, 8. Davvy Moale, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Sean Keppie, 11. Jacob Host, 12. Tallis Duncan, 13. Keaon Koloamatangi. Interchange: 14. Peter Mamouzelos, 15. Siliva Havili, 16. Thomas Burgess, 17. Liam Le Blanc. Reserves: 18. Dion Teaupa, 19. Fletcher Myers, 20. Izaac Tu'itupou Thompson, 21. Shaquai Mitchell, 22. Brock Gray.
NRLW ROUND ONE
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Campbelltown, 1.45pm.
Raiders team: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4. Mackenzie Wiki, 5. Alanna Dummett, 6. Zahara Temara (c), 7. Ash Quinlan, 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9. Chanté Temara, 10. Sophie Holyman, 11. Monalisa Soliola, 12. Hollie-Mae Dodd, 13. Simaima Taufa (c). Interchange: 14. Emma Barnes, 15. Grace Kemp, 16. Kerehitina Matua, 17. Sereana Naitokatoka. Reserves: 18. Felice Quinlan, 19. Jaida Faleono, 20. Tatiana Finau, 21. Georgia Willey, 22. Relna Wuruki-Hosea.
