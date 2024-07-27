The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

'Insecure and cowardly': Barr condemns alleged gay dating app assaults

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 27 2024 - 1:09pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anyone arranging dates on apps should exercise caution and meet in public places after three alleged assaults in Canberra after men were lured through dates arranged on a gay dating app, the Chief Minister has said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.