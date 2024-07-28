New anti-bikie laws could spell danger for community groups

The thing is while a number of Comancheros have ganged up, so to speak, with other Comancheros to commit crimes, it's by no means exclusive; they crime quite a lot alongside members of other clubs, or even with civilians. Sorting out the place of the club in these interactions is complicated, which is presumably why in practice the police never - never ever - bother to throw these club-based offences on top of the ones they've actually caught the perps doing.