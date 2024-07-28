Raiders keep finals hopes alive with Souths thrashing

The Canberra Raiders' finals hopes have taken a massive boost, just for-and-against keeping them out of the top eight.
They thrashed South Sydney 32-12 at a frosty Canberra Stadium on Sunday night.
It ended their poor run of results in milestone games - in Canberra captain Elliott Whitehead's 200th NRL game.
Whitehead was bizarrely sin-binned on the final siren for a flop despite the game being well and truly over.
It also meant it was an unhappy return for former Raider Jack Wighton, who had a quiet night along with most of his Rabbitohs teammates.
The Dragons and Dolphins both losing on Sunday helped the Green Machine move into ninth - on the same number of competition points (24) as the Redcliffe club.
They'll still need to keep winning to keep their playoff hopes alive with another four out of their final six games the likely target.
It will be interesting to see whether Raiders great Josh Papali'i will play his 300th game next week at Belmore or be rested to play the milestone game at home the following week.
While Wighton was quiet, Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty was excellent.
His kicking was superb - both in general play and from the tee - as was his defence, marking up on Wighton.
Trey Mooney and Joe Tapine were great in the middle, while Hudson Young was brilliant on the left edge.
Souths suffered another massive injury blow, star winger Alex Johnston limping off having ruptured his Achilles early in the first half.
Hudson Young didn't take long to show his Origin groin injury was well and truly behind him, bursting through the Rabbitohs' defensive line before finding Jordan Rapana with a no-look offload to open the scoring.
They were in again shortly afterwards as Fogarty's aerial bombing raid on diminutive Souths fullback Jye Gray got into gear.
Raiders winger Xavier Savage flew over the top of Gray to score.
Canberra seemed to come with a plan to attack Souths' right and Sebastian Kris sliced right through that side to make it 18-0 inside 20 minutes.
Souths got back into the game off the back of five consecutive sets - with the officials cruelly taking the pleasure of a Savage bellringer on Jacob Host that sent the second-rower's mouthguard flying.
Instead they penalised Matt Timoko for high contact and put the Canberra centre on report.
Luck also played a role, a Cody Walker kick clean-bowling everyone with Souths centre Taane Milne getting to the loose ball first to open their account.
Rapana scored his second after Savage batted back a Fogarty bomb, allowing the Raiders halfback to kick the ball across field for his winger to gather.
Souths scored a controversial try right on the stroke of half-time, with Walker scoring off a Jack Wighton offload - which could have been ruled a double movement.
That was definitely the opinion of the 12,114 fans at the ground.
But it was awarded to make it 24-8 to the Raiders at half-time.
Raiders prop Ata Mariota sliced straight through the Rabbitohs middle to open the scoring in the second half.
Souths scored another controversial try, with second-rower Tallis Duncan awarded it despite Whitehead's hand appearing to be under the ball.
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA RAIDERS 32 (Jordan Rapana 2, Xavier Savage, Sebastian Kris, Ata Mariota tries; Jamal Fogarty 6 goals) bt SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 12 (Taane Milne, Cody Walker, Tallis Duncan tries) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Wyatt Raymond. Crowd: 12,114.
