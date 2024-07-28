O'Neill issues warning to PwC staff set to appear at upcoming hearing

Senator Deborah O'Neill has issued a stern warning to senior PwC staff requested to appear at an upcoming hearing into the ethics and behaviour of consulting firms.
Ms O'Neill has called current Australian chief executive Kevin Burrowes, as well as former heads Luke Sayers and Tom Seymour and members of PwC's international leadership, including Mohamed Kande, global chair of the firm, to the committee hearing on Friday, August 2.
In a sign the committee is intent on investigating how the tax leaks scandal extends beyond Australian shores and the committee's dissatisfaction with PwC's refusal to release the Linklaters report into overseas partners' involvement, Ms O'Neill said the full truth had to come out.
"The time has come for PwC to stop its half-truths and obfuscation and tell the full story to the Australian people," Ms O'Neill said
It is the first time Mr Kande has been called to appear before the committee, as part of the ongoing inquiry into who knew what at the firm.
Former global head of PwC Bob Moritz was also asked to appear before the Senate committee that investigated the same scandal. He declined to appear in March this year.
Parliament can compel individuals within Australia to attend hearings, but the same powers do not extend overseas.
In a report handed down by the Senate committee in June, the first recommendation was PwC be "open and honest" by publishing accurate information about the involvement of PwC partners who shared confidential information.
Ms O'Neill reiterated this position this week, saying the joint committee would be attempting to get behind "frivolous" claims of legal professional privilege, which PwC has used to prevent the Linklaters report from being released.
"Beyond the tax leaks scandal, the committee seeks to understand how PwC has used frivolous claims of legal professional privilege and creative structures to try to quarantine its international network from the legitimate questions of the Australian parliament," she said.
As chair of the joint committee, Ms O'Neill reminded those who will attend of the importance of "providing complete and accurate information".
Pointing out Mr Burrowes provided three different figures of his total salary in the first six months of this year, Ms O'Neill said: "In light of these clarifications, the committee stresses its expectation that witnesses provide accurate and complete evidence, and notes that a failure to do so can amount to a contempt of the parliament."
In February, Mr Burrowes told the committee his salary was $2.4 million, which was later clarified to be $2.8 million, before revealing on July 1 in response to a question on notice his actual salary was $4 million, excluding a potential bonus.
