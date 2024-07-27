The Canberra Times
ACT inmate locked in solitary for months seeks answers

By Daniel Briggs
July 28 2024 - 12:01am
A former Canberra inmate who was sent to solitary confinement for three months in Goulburn after the ACT's infamous November 2020 Alexander Maconochie Centre riot - an incident he had nothing to do with - believes police used the situation as an "excuse" to move prisoners into NSW, Peter Brewer reports. "This didn't just happen to me; it happened to several others as well. Someone must be held to account," Chris Millington said.

