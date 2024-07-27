ACT inmate locked in solitary for months seeks answers

A former Canberra inmate who was sent to solitary confinement for three months in Goulburn after the ACT's infamous November 2020 Alexander Maconochie Centre riot - an incident he had nothing to do with - believes police used the situation as an "excuse" to move prisoners into NSW, Peter Brewer reports. "This didn't just happen to me; it happened to several others as well. Someone must be held to account," Chris Millington said.
The ACT government has turned down an offer by defence company Northrop Grumman to send a public school student and teacher from Canberra on a "life-changing" six-day course at America's "Space Camp", reports Steve Evans. The reason? It could be perceived as "controversial".
Meanwhile, ACT politics reporter Jasper Lindell was at the ACT Labor Party's conference meeting on Saturday. Chief Minister Andrew Barr backed the ACT Integrity Commission to consider the impact of lobbying on the ACT's political system. Mr Barr also backed ACT Policing to crack down hard on "insecure and cowardly" attacks on homosexuals through gay dating app Grindr after a recent spate of attacks in the capital.
We're in for a shower or two today and a top of 10 degrees. Have a great Sunday.
