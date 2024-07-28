Snow falls just outside Canberra

Residents of Michelago woke to a surprise snowfall on Sunday morning, thanks to a cold snap.
Michelago resident Belinda Sierzchula was delighted to see a blanket of snow covering her property, in what she said was a rare event.
"We've been here for about five years," she said.
"I think this is only the second or third time [it has snowed] at our place."
Photos taken on Sunday morning show a dusting of snow covering Ms Sierzchula's property, about a 50-minute drive south of Canberra.
She said the occasional dusting of snow made the cold temperatures worth it.
Snowfall has also been reported by social media users near Royalla, about 30 minutes from Canberra.
Canberra shivered through a 10-degree day on Sunday, while the NSW Snowy Mountains had maximum temperatures below 0 degrees.
The chilly temperatures have brought with it a fresh dusting of snow for the ski resorts.
Thredbo recorded 17 centimetres of snow in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, while Perisher welcomed 10 centimetres of the fresh stuff.
Snow has been falling for about a week, after a sluggish start to the ski season.
The resorts received their first major dump of snow for the season last weekend, with more than half a metre of powder recorded.
The flurries have continued through the week. On Sunday, the maximum temperature at Thredbo Top Station was minus 4 degrees.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a chance of further snow showers for the Snowy Mountains on Monday, as the cold weather persists.
"A cold front and trough will continue crossing the state today, with a major cold snap in the wake," the bureau's website states.
Minimum temperatures of minus 8 degrees are forecast on Monday and Tuesday at Thredbo Top Station, while Perisher Valley is set for a low of minus 7 degrees during the middle of the week.
Meanwhile things are set to warm up slightly for Canberra, with a top of 12 degrees forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Did snow fall in your area today? Send in your photos and videos to media.release@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.