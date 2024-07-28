Owner-occupiers out in force as premium homes are snapped up

Owner-occupiers seeking well-located quality homes dominated the market this weekend while investors continued to take a back seat.
In July, clearance rates hovered around 50 per cent, marginally higher than at the same time last year, when they were as low as 46 per cent.
Annelies Bindley of Luton Properties Gungahlin sold the stylish three-bedroom townhouse at 27 Rylstone Crescent, Crace, at auction on Saturday for $870,000.
Bindley said the property drew two registered bidders and sold to a buyer from Sydney who was relocating.
The two-level townhouse offers spacious accommodation, including two living areas, two bathrooms, a powder room and a garage.
Elsewhere on Saturday, the Property Collective's Obi Shadmaan and Sophie Spokes sold the stylish two-storey residence at 52/29 Thynne Street, Bruce, for more than $1.4 million.
Spokes said there were six registered buyers on the day, and the property received an opening bid of $1.21 million before it sold under the hammer.
"The property received almost 10,000 views [online] during the marketing campaign," she said.
Spokes added that the interest came from young families and local buyers wanting to upgrade.
"Four of the registered bidders were already located in Bruce," she said.
Nestled in the coveted Liberty complex near Fern Hill Park, the spacious property consists of four bedrooms, a study/home office, three bathrooms, and a substantial outdoor entertainment deck with an in-ground spa.
Blackshaw Gungahlin's Michael Braddon sold the charming two-bedroom house at 59 Duffy Street, Ainslie, for an undisclosed price but more than its land value of $1.248 million.
Set on a 942-square-metre block and located in one of the best streets in popular Ainslie, the house offers period features, including timber floorboards and high ceilings.
Belle Property Canberra's Linda Lockwood passed in the luxury apartment at 7/17 Eastlake Parade, Kingston.
The impressive apartment has spectacular views and features a spacious floor plan, two bathrooms and marble finishes.
In Forest, Alexander Smout of Belle Property passed in the distinctive residence at 84 Arthur Circle, which is now on the market for more than $2.95 million.
Situated in one of Canberra's most coveted areas, the charming home is on a substantial 963-square-metre block and offers a generous 213 square metres of internal space.
On Tuesday, The Property Collective's Lisa Silberberg sold the impressive five-bedroom residence at 36 Jane Price Crescent, Conder, under the hammer for $935,000, while on Wednesday, Ray White Canberra sold the three-bedroom house at 9 Lort Place, Chisholm, for $685,000.
