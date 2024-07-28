Greens reveal $50 million plan to 'reconnect' Canberra's environment

The ACT Greens have announced an election promise of $50 million to "reconnect" Canberra's natural environment and restore catchment health.
The proposed Bush Capital Restoration Fund will support management of invasive species, habitat restoration and protection of vulnerable species in the ACT.
Minister for the Environment and deputy leader of the ACT Greens Rebecca Vassarotti said Labor's "austerity" was stopping the environment from reaching its full potential.
"At the moment, Canberra is home to a devastating list of 72 threatened species which will only get bigger without significant investment," Ms Vassarotti said.
"For years, governments have barely injected enough money to stave off environmental collapse, but nowhere near enough to regenerate and restore habitat and waterways to allow ecosystems to thrive.
"As the Bush Capital of Australia, we have a responsibility to lead the nation in fighting climate change and protecting our natural environment."
The Greens' proposal includes plans to strengthen environmental laws, create an ecological framework and build First Nations capacity and leadership for joint environmental management.
The construction of habitat corridors, the reintroduction of species and new funding for conservation on private land have been proposed.
An new Environmental Protection Authority, which would be overseen by an independent board, is included in the proposal. However, the establishment of the authority would require an additional $10 million in funding, according to the Greens' estimates.
Limiting the expansion of Canberra's suburbs and expanding natural reserves is also on the cards, with areas including Bluetts Block, Flea Bog flat, Emu Creek and Lawson Grasslands proposed to be incorporated into the ACT's reserve system.
The Greens proposal notes that additional funding would be required for the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate and ACT Parks to manage the new reserves.
The Greens ' announcement includes the ending of "dodgy offsets", and an end to the practice of compulsory acquisition of private farming leaseholds when there is the option to achieve conservation outcomes through private stewardship arrangements with farmers.
ACT Greens Leader Shane Rattenbury said the fund would be "the bedrock of a new era" in environmental restoration.
"The ACT Greens' plan for a new Bush Capital Restoration Fund will fundamentally transform how we undertake conservation and restoration in the ACT to deliver healthier catchments and resilient ecosystems," he said.
"For too long, construction on the edges of our suburbs has pushed many native ecosystems into increasingly precarious situations. We need suburbs which are built in harmony with our natural environment."
