The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Albanese's new-look ministry set to be sworn in

DB
By Daniel Briggs
Updated July 29 2024 - 5:47am, first published 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a surprise to no one, two under-fire Labor ministers on Sunday paid the price for their subpar performances in key portfolios. Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles were dumped by the Prime Minister, reports Brittney Levinson, with the experienced Tony Burke to assume both roles. Anthony Albanese's new-look ministry will be sworn in today.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

Daniel Briggs

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.