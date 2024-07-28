Albanese's new-look ministry set to be sworn in

In a surprise to no one, two under-fire Labor ministers on Sunday paid the price for their subpar performances in key portfolios. Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil and Immigration Minister Andrew Giles were dumped by the Prime Minister, reports Brittney Levinson, with the experienced Tony Burke to assume both roles. Anthony Albanese's new-look ministry will be sworn in today.
There was some devastating news late Sunday, with news three people had died after a car rolled in a single-vehicle crash near Tarago, north of Canberra. A report will be prepared for the coroner, Lucy Arundell reports.
Federal Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has written to Chief Minister Andrew Barr urging him to resolve a long-running land issue in the Majura Valley, telling him the matter needs to be treated as "high priority", not least because of the impact the ongoing delays are having on local landholders, reports Megan Doherty.
New research from the ANU has highlighted disturbing trends in Australia's gambling habits post-COVID, Steve Evans writes. Like a lot of aspects of the pandemic, ongoing lockdowns forced people to spend longer hours online. And problem gamblers, it seems, are staying there.
In Olympic news, the Matildas defeat Zambia in an 11-goal thriller. Michelle Heyman scored the winner at the 90th minute to end the game at 6-5 in one of the craziest football matches ever.
With a bit of snow close to the capital on Sunday (check out some great photos here), it's no surprise we got down to a low of minus 3 overnight. It should clear up to a mostly sunny top of 11 today. Have a great Monday.
