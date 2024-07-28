Three dead in car crash north of Canberra

Three people have died after a car rolled in a single-vehicle crash near Tarago, north of Canberra.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Bungendore and Collector roads about 1.10pm on Sunday, July 28, after reports a vehicle had left the road and rolled, coming to rest on its roof.
Police said three passengers were found trapped in the car. All three died at the scene.
The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was able to get out of the vehicle unassisted and was taken to Canberra Hospital with minor injuries. Police said he would also undergo mandatory blood tests.
NSW Police said several vehicles attended the incident. NSW Ambulance, rural fire brigades and a Toll helicopter were also on scene.
The Tarago Bushfire Brigade posted on social media that attending "crashes like this are tragic".
"They not only affect the lives of those involved but also the community members who were first on the scene, our volunteer firefighters, local paramedics, police, fire and rescue and Toll rescue helicopter crews," the post said.
Specialist crash officers from the NSW Police Crash Investigation Unit remained at the scene on Sunday night conducting inquiries. Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
Bungendore Road remained closed between Collector Road and the Kings Highway and north to the Tarago township on Sunday night.
The road was likely to be closed for some hours and motorists were advised to delay their travel if possible or find an alternate route.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
