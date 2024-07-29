The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Medicare is in urgent need of some CPR. Here's how to save it

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
Updated July 30 2024 - 12:21pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Medicare is in urgent need of some CPR. Not just the pulmonary and cardio, but a resuscitation of every part of the human body and the medical procedures that can be applied to it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.