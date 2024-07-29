The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

University and vice-chancellor parted after 'leadership retreat' - report

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
July 29 2024 - 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The mystery over why former vice-chancellor Paddy Nixon left the University of Canberra abruptly has deepened with a report in a respected trade journal that his departure happened after a "university leadership retreat".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.