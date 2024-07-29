The Canberra Times
Police suspect murder in Laura Haworth disappearance

Steve Evans
Lucy Arundell
By Steve Evans, and Lucy Arundell
Updated July 29 2024 - 11:19am, first published 10:29am
Detectives fear that Laura Haworth was killed after she disappeared on January 5, 2008. Officers from ACT Policing and the NSW force have formed a joint task force to investigate the case.

