How many medals has Australia won? See the Paris 2024 medal tally

The action is underway in Paris as the medal count begins to climb.
Australia claimed the first gold with cyclist Grace Brown becoming the first-ever Aussie gold medalist in the road cycling time trial, man or woman.
Data experts said they expect Australia to have its best medal haul in two decades, with the Dolphins swim team expected to pick up the lion's share.
Follow all the Olympic action in Paris with ACM's live blog.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.