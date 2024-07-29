Pair helped police catch alleged pharmacy robber

Two people tipped off officers about a robbery at an Amaroo pharmacy and led them to the alleged thief, ACT police have said.
A man and a woman approached police officers on Sunday afternoon after witnessing a robbery at Priceline Pharmacy on Pioneer Street.
Police said the incident occurred about 3.30pm and officers were able to find the man accused of stealing items from the pharmacy.
The 39-year-old Amaroo man was arrested and has been identified as Eli Francis Young.
He was charged with robbery and faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday where he was denied bail.
Young did not enter any pleas and is due to return to court in August.
Additionally, ACT Policing are looking for the two members of the public who helped in stopping the alleged robber.
"Police would like to speak to the two members of the public, a man and a woman, who alerted police of the robbery," a police statement read.
"Police would ask these two people to contact police on 131 444, or visit their nearest police station.
"Anyone else who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7810463."
