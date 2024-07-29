Man accused of kicking heavily pregnant partner in stomach

A man is accused of kicking his seven-month pregnant partner in the stomach, leaving bruising to the woman's abdomen and placing the pregnancy in "serious harm".
The alleged assault is said to have happened the morning after police served a family violence order in efforts to protect the woman from her partner.
The 30-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was denied bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
He limped into the courtroom and waved to four male supporters in the public gallery, with defence lawyer Rachel Fisher saying her client had a suspected broken foot.
She said the man had woken up in custody with no memory of how this occurred.
The man faces charges of aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a pregnant woman, attempting to escape from arrest, and contravening a family violence order.
The charge details the alleged assault put the pregnancy in "serious harm".
He is yet to enter pleas.
Police documents allege on Saturday, the morning after a family violence order was served, ACT Policing received a call about a distressed woman seeking help.
About 11am officers arrived at the woman's home and she allegedly claimed to have been assaulted by the man.
Officers saw "dark bruising around her right eye socket and towards the bridge of her nose", the document states.
The woman was "highly emotional and visibly shaking" and said she didn't want to talk about the injuries.
Police believe the alleged victim was "in fear of her safety and was restrained in what she was able to say".
When asked if the accused man was controlling her, she said "there is not much I can say".
The alleged victim told police she was "scared", and stated "no comment, I wish I could" when questioned about what happened.
While police were still in the home, they heard "a loud bang" and found the man outside in the garden.
He then allegedly tried to jump a fence to escape but after a short struggle was handcuffed and taken into custody.
On Monday, Ms Fisher argued for the man to be granted bail.
She said he was meant to fly to Bali on Friday, and had taken Xanax "in an attempt to calm anxiety for his first overseas trip".
However, the lawyer claimed he fell asleep and missed his flight, before coming to the attention of police when he tried to rebook.
Ms Fisher told the court the man then woke up in police custody with a broken foot and no memory of what happened.
She said her client understood the relationship was over, and agreed there would be "zero contact".
A prosecutor opposed bail, and urged the court to take the Xanax claim "with a grain of salt", stating the drug was a sedative.
The prosecutor said the woman suffered bruising to both eyes and "concerningly to a portion of her abdomen" after the alleged assault.
While the woman has not given a statement to police, the court heard Child Youth and Protective Services held "concerns about the wellbeing of the unborn child".
A further report to police alleged the man had "been engaging in coercing and controlling behaviour and physical violence" towards his partner.
The prosecutor said the man also had access to an app on his phone allowing him to view CCTV of the home.
Magistrate Jane Campbell denied bail, saying she had "no confidence" the man would comply with bail conditions.
He is set to face court again next month.
