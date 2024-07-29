The Canberra Times
The Canberra Hospital parking shortage must be addressed

By Letters to the Editor
July 30 2024 - 5:30am
Finding a park at The Canberra Hospital when trying to access the emergency department is a nightmare. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Now that the new critical services building at the Canberra Hospital is about to open it seems timely to ask the ACT government what its plans are for expanding and improving the provision of car parking at the hospital.

