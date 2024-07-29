In a parliament obsessed with playing party games, voters are the losers

Is there anything more frustrating than childish party political antics? Frankly, I find the blame game that epitomises the Australian party system embarrassing.
The government announces a policy change so the other side has to come out in opposition to it. The government announces a cabinet reshuffle, so the other side has to have something negative to say about it.
If you want evidence that politics is just a game where the players vie for power under the guise of citizen representation, then this set up is it.
And I for one am so sick of it I can hardly bear to turn the news on.
Democracy originally was about debate, about ideals, about representation. Now, I fear, elections are just an illusory farce so the parties in power can lay claim to being chosen by the people.
Once Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, it was a given that the Opposition Leader Peter Dutton would come out against it with some snide remarks about what it means. I think we all could have scripted his response.
There are times when I think that the government could announce the sky appears blue and the opposition would argue it's not.
It's exhausting as a constituent to watch the back and forth. What I really want to see from my government is unity, stability, representation, progress, and support for the vulnerable. Mr Albanese promised us that no one would be left behind, but so far, this hasn't felt like the case.
However, more worryingly, on the issues that really matter the most, that affect real Australians, vulnerable Australians, every day, the opposition is silent.
Let's take mental health for example. Mental health continues to be a growing concern with nine Australians taking their own lives every day - that's twice the road toll.
And yet the 2024-2025 federal budget provided the smallest investment into mental health since 2018 despite more people than ever before experiencing mental ill health. Where was the outrage? Where was the Opposition Leader's scathing remarks then?
There were only crickets.
The opposition's budget response didn't even mention mental health. This, despite the Australian government Department of Health and Aged Care stating that almost half of all Australian adults will face mental ill-health during their lives, with the AIHW stating that suicide was the main cause of death for Australians aged 15-44 in 2022.
Let's say that again.
Suicide was the main cause of death for Australians aged 15-44 in 2022.
If the major Australian parties aren't outraged by this, aren't jumping up and down about this, aren't pouring money into this issue, then I cannot take their outrage at anything else seriously.
Bickering over a cabinet reshuffle is small fry. Mr Dutton is taking cheap shots dressed up in witty-ish remarks at the government because that's in his job description. He's attempting to weaken the power of the government with the upcoming federal election around the corner.
Wouldn't it be incredible if our politicians spent less time whinging about each other and more time advocating for their constituents? Do you think the people of Dickson really care that much about which Labor member is the minister for a portfolio?
This is something that I've noticed is different about an independent representative. There are very few (if any) examples of an independent member taking aim at another politician just to attack them for the sake of attacking them. Independent members seem to focus more on the policy needs of their constituents, understood from genuine community engagement and accessibility.
Perhaps the issue at play here is one of power versus representation. I think that the parties are concerned with holding majority seats across the country, because that's what gives them their power base to make policy and shape the country to the liking of their party vision and sponsors' needs.
Whereas the independent members of parliament appear to be less focused on power and more on advocating for the needs of the people in their own electorate.
Is it any wonder that the major parties are so scared of them? In fact, are trying to make it harder and harder for independents and minor parties to even get off the ground through starving them of their opportunities to fund and run their campaigns?
Politics is ultimately performative, and I, for one, am metaphorically throwing tomatoes on the stage of party politics.
