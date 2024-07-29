The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

In a parliament obsessed with playing party games, voters are the losers

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
July 30 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Is there anything more frustrating than childish party political antics? Frankly, I find the blame game that epitomises the Australian party system embarrassing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.