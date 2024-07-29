Albo's reshuffle an admission of failure

Mr Giles, who scored a total of 10 words in Mr Albanese's opening remarks, has suffered the biggest fall from grace. While taking over from Brendan O'Connor as the Minister for Skills and Training is not quite as bad as being made the ambassador to Outer Mongolia, it is still a big step down from the immigration portfolio. That's particularly the case given the PM made it very clear Mr Giles will be directly answerable to the new Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Murray Watt and is no longer a member of cabinet.

