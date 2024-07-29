Albo's reshuffle an admission of failure

It's not surprising that when Anthony Albanese fronted the cameras for his first press conference after the NSW Labor conference and the cabinet reshuffle he was initially more interested in talking about the Olympics than the team he will take to the election.
That's because the decision to demote immigration minister Andrew Giles and the home affairs minister Clare O'Neil is a clear admission the government dropped the ball on border security and the indefinite detainee debacle.
By loading up Tony Burke - one of cabinet's better performers outside of the "in crowd" - with what must be the most ministries held by one person since Scott Morrison, he highlighted just how shallow the talent pool the factions allowed him to fish from was.
While there is truth in the saying if you want something done you get somebody who is already busy to do it, Mr Burke's cup is running over.
Given Clare O'Neil and Andrew Giles couldn't stay on top of Home Affairs and Immigration when they were held separately, questions must be asked about Mr Burke's ability to put these troubled houses in order while serving as the Minister for Cyber Security, the Minister for the Arts and being the leader of the house.
That's not a reflection on his competence; it's just a realistic appraisal of the workload he will face. It remains to be seen if the appointment of a brace of assistant ministers, Julian Hill and Pat Gorman, will help or hinder. As Churchill observed "the only thing worse than fighting with allies is fighting without them".
While some within Labor will do their best to portray Ms O'Neil's appointment as the Minister for Housing and Minister for Homelessness as a shift "sideways" that's far from the case. While housing is a hot-button issue Labor's policy has largely already been shaped within the treasury and finance portfolios.
Ms O'Neil's job is going to be selling the policy and taking it up to the Greens, not reinventing the wheel by overhauling the existing Homes for Australia plan.
Mr Giles, who scored a total of 10 words in Mr Albanese's opening remarks, has suffered the biggest fall from grace. While taking over from Brendan O'Connor as the Minister for Skills and Training is not quite as bad as being made the ambassador to Outer Mongolia, it is still a big step down from the immigration portfolio. That's particularly the case given the PM made it very clear Mr Giles will be directly answerable to the new Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Murray Watt and is no longer a member of cabinet.
On a more positive note the appointment of senator Malarndirri McCarthy as the Minister for Indigenous Australians was sensible to the point of inevitability and will be widely welcomed.
The same is true of the appointment of Peter Khalil as the Special Envoy for Social Cohesion. That said, it is curious that this appointment was announced ahead of a decision on who will be the Albanese government's Special Envoy for Islamophobia.
And, last but not least, it appears as if the possibility of a referendum on a republic has been shelved. As part of the reshuffle Matt Thistlethwaite's role as the assistant minister for the republic was quietly dropped.
When questioned about this Mr Albanese tried to play down its significance, rather disingenuously claiming it had been created "under the previous Labor leader". That was when Labor was in opposition. There's a big difference between a speculative shadow ministry and an actual portfolio in a real government.
After Labor's unfortunate experience with the Voice it is understandable the party does not want to experience a similar level of self-inflicted pain any time soon.
