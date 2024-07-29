The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

Repairs to a Canberra icon blow out in cost, timeframe

Updated July 30 2024 - 6:15am, first published 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In Canberra news today, Sally Pryor gives updates on the refurbishment of the ANU's heritage gem University House, badly damaged by the 2020 hailstorm, whose costs and completion date continue to blow out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.