Repairs to a Canberra icon blow out in cost, timeframe

In Canberra news today, Sally Pryor gives updates on the refurbishment of the ANU's heritage gem University House, badly damaged by the 2020 hailstorm, whose costs and completion date continue to blow out.
At the other Canberra uni, the mystery over why former vice-chancellor Paddy Nixon left the University of Canberra abruptly has deepened with reports he jumped from his role after a "staff retreat". And, Steve Evans writes, his replacement has moved to assure staff he didn't receive a generous "golden handshake".
Meanwhile, a former spy boss has weighed in on the decision to move ASIO out of the Home Affairs department.
Over in Paris, the clash of a generation took place as Mollie O'Callaghan has won gold in the 200m freestyle, beating training partner Ariarne Titmus in an absolute epic in the pool, while Australian equestrian rider Christopher Burton won silver.
Having spent the past few weeks holidaying in southern Africa, it pains me to write that the overnight minimum in Canberra was set to be minus 5. It should reach 12 degrees on a partly cloudy Tuesday.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.