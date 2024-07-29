Police arrest wanted man accused of choking partner unconscious

A 42-year-old man who allegedly choked his partner unconscious has been arrested and charged by police who said he was "actively avoiding" them.
Benjamin Brown had been wanted by ACT Policing since July 13, when he is accused of committing serious family violence offences.
He was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of choking a person unconscious.
Police said Brown appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court and his application for bail was denied.
A police statement said there were numerous attempts to locate Brown, who allegedly attacked his partner and disappeared.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.