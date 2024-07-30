The Canberra Times
Federal Highway closed southbound at Sutton after truck and car crash

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 30 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 12:13pm
The Federal Highway is closed southbound at Sutton, northeast of Canberra, after a truck and car collided at Macs Reef Road.

