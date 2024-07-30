Federal Highway closed southbound at Sutton after truck and car crash

The Federal Highway is closed southbound at Sutton, northeast of Canberra, after a truck and car collided at Macs Reef Road.
Motorists heading to Canberra are being asked to use the Hume Highway and Barton Highway instead. People travelling from Goulburn can use Braidwood Road then Bungendore Road or the Kings Highway.
Authorities are asking people to allow plenty of extra travel time and follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews on scene.
A clean-up is underway on site however the incident is expected to be protracted.
It is understood no one has died in the crash. The truck driver was taken to hospital for observation. There were four people in the car.
More to come.
