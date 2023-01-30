For more than a decade, award-winning editorial cartoonist David Pope has been able to sum up the news of the day for The Canberra Times readers in a way that no one else can.
Canberra Times digital subscribers can now get an exclusive early look at Pope's daily cartoon through this newsletter. Each night before Pope appears in The Canberra Times, you'll get his latest work straight to your inbox.
Pope regularly appears on Tuesdays to Sundays.
He has won multiple Stanley awards from the Australian Cartoonists Association, including the coveted Gold Stanley for cartoonist of the year three times.
This newsletter is for Canberra Times digital subscribers only. Please make sure you use the same email address as you use with your subscription.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.