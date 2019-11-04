Bennell given chance to train with Demons

sport, afl

Delisted Docker Harley Bennell is being given a chance at a third AFL club with Melbourne inviting him to train. The former Gold Coast and Fremantle midfielder is attempting to return to the AFL despite ongoing calf issues. The 27-year-old managed just two games across four seasons with the Dockers after starting his career with the Suns, where he played 81 matches. He reportedly met with Sydney, St Kilda and Geelong before the Demons offered him the chance join training following the AFL Draft in late November. "We are pleased that Harley has accepted our offer to train over pre-season," Demons football manager Josh Mahoney told Melbourne's club website. "Harley has been through some well-documented challenges throughout his career and we are happy to offer him an opportunity for a fresh start. "Both the club and Harley are fully aware of the hurdles that are in front of him to return to playing AFL, but we are committed to working together over the pre-season, and potentially beyond." Mahoney said that Bennell would be put through a slow, planned program and were confident that he was committed to seeing it through. "Harley has undergone a new intervention into his calf issues and has committed to some lifestyle changes, and we are confident that he will bring the right attitude to attack the individual program he will be given," Mahoney said. "We look forward to him starting training in December and working together." A former No.2 draft pick, Bennell could be signed as a delisted free agent, rookie or be picked up in the pre-season supplementary period. Australian Associated Press

