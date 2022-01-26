Discover this true gem of the South Pacific

Story sponsored by Travelrite.
Are you ready for a break? Have you been dreaming of the perfect getaway? Where you can feel the sunshine on your face and the sand beneath your feet? If so, you may have been dreaming of Fiji!
This beautiful island paradise is ready and waiting to welcome you. The archipelago of more than 300 islands truly is one of the crown jewels of the South Pacific.
Known for its rugged landscapes, palm lined beaches and pristine coral reefs, it is one of the world's best holiday destinations.
However, if you want to experience the real Fiji, then the MV Reef Endeavour is exactly what you're looking for.
From October 22 to November 5, 2022, the ship will explore the Lau Islands and Kadavu, a beautiful and remote region rarely seen by tourists.
The 15 day tour offers a once in a lifetime experience to a select few travellers, visiting turquoise bays and remote villages, that only see a supply boat once a month.
Cruise highlights include a swim at a waterfall, exploring old ruins, snorkelling untouched reefs, and getting up close with nesting turtles.
You'll also explore the caves, reefs and lagoons of Qilaqila - renowned for its mushroom-shaped islands - and the central lake on uninhabited Vuaqava island, where you'll find turtles, snakes and amazing bird life.
Best of all, you'll be welcomed and entertained by the friendly people of this region and experience a traditional Meke, Sevusevu and lovo, which is quite different from the traditional Fijian feast.
The Lau Island Group consists of 57 islets, of which only 30 are inhabited! And, if you enjoy getting off the beaten, track these islands are for you, with no public transport or restaurants to be found!
The Kadavu Group is made up of four main islands, of which Kadavu is the largest. It is home to the Great Astrolabe Reef, one of the world's largest barrier reefs and a renowned site for premier diving.
Most days offer the opportunity to snorkel, swim and scuba dive the pristine waters of these beautiful islands.
Better still, if you want a break from all of the wonderful experiences on offer, you can relax aboard the MV Reef Endeavour and enjoy the gold standard hospitality
Here you'll be pampered with most of the luxuries found on larger cruise liners. These include a fully catered buffet and 3-course meals, prepared fresh onboard daily.
There is also a freshwater swimming pool; jacuzzi; day spa; cocktail bar; and much, much more!
Other tour highlights include three nights at a Luxury Resort on Denarau Island; a visit to the amazing Bay of Islands, which feature some of the world's most magnificent limestone islands; and many opportunities to snorkel, ride in a glass bottom boat; and dive.
You will also have the opportunity to swim some of the most pristine and clear waters that the Lau group has to offer; and most special of all, share in the culture of the local villages, as you're treated to a song and dance by local children.
Tour prices start from $5,990 per person twin share or $9,690 single fare for a porthole cabin. Oceanview Cabin C starts at $6,690 per person twin share or $10,990 single fare. Oceanview Cabin B starts at $7,190 per person twin share or $11,890 single fare.
Included in this price is the 11 night cruise aboard the MV Reef Endeavour as well as three nights' accommodation in a four star resort, with private facilities (including hotel taxes and service charges). All meals are also covered, including breakfast daily and a welcome dinner in Denarau.
Tour costs also cover return economy-class air travel from Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane to Nadi, Fiji, including air taxes of $50. (A surcharge will apply from Adelaide and Perth).
It also covers travel in a first-class coach, sightseeing activities, and general entrance fees for all activities detailed in the tour itinerary.
Bookings can be made by sending full names and addresses of intending tour members with a deposit of $750 to: Travelrite International Pty Ltd 423 Whitehorse Road Balwyn, Victoria, 3103.
Further information or a booking form can be obtained by contacting Travelrite International on the following numbers: 1800 630 343 (Toll Free) or (03) 8803 6868.
Alternatively, you can email: balwyn@travelrite.com.au or visit their website: www.travelrite.com.au