news, latest-news, Batemans Bay, Surfside, South Coast, South Coast property, holiday homes, property, Canberra property

Canberra holidaymakers are among the pool of buyers inquiring on a South Coast house with direct beach access and unbeatable views. With four bedrooms, a large kitchen and plenty of space for entertaining, 18 Myamba Parade, Surfside has served its current owners as a holiday home for almost five years. MORE PROPERTY NEWS: Selling agent Bronwyn Geppert of Raine & Horne Batemans Bay said the owners were selling the 556-square-metre property simply because they don't use it anymore. "It's only a few metres to the beach, it has amazing views and a little pathway directly down to Surfside Beach just in front of the house," she said. "It has large entertainment areas, both on the water side and on the street side, so it caters for all weather which is a really good feature of the property." Buyer feedback is currently in excess of $2.2 million, with inquiries coming in from residents of Canberra, Sydney and country NSW. Ms Geppert said the holiday home was built about 28 years ago and includes a high-tech security system. "It can be monitored from anywhere and the property can be opened remotely," she said. The two-storey house also features an internal lift for ease of access. Three of the four bedrooms can be found on the top floor, including the master suite with an open-plan bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. Homes on the tightly held Myamba Parade don't hit the market often, particularly those located directly on the beach. According to CoreLogic records, the house last changed hands in 2017 for $1.1 million. At the time, the median house price for Surfside was $395,000. As at September 2021, the median house price had skyrocketed to $649,000. While most capital cities are experiencing a cooling of property price growth, Ms Geppert said it's a different story on the South Coast. "I was talking to an agent from Sydney a couple of days ago and he said he's definitely noticed a cooling of the market where he is, but we haven't," she said. "I've recently put a couple of other properties on the market and I'm just getting inundated with inquiry on them." The property is scheduled for auction on January 29. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146508744/0adbb7f6-bfab-4bf0-bd2d-befcd31a477b.jpg/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg