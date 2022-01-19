coronavirus,

All ACT Health COVID-19 testing centres will open on Wednesday after supply issues closed sites throughout the week. The testing centre in Kambah will continue to distribute rapid antigen test kits to eligible people. However, people have been urged to be respectful towards staff members. "Sadly we've had reports of people who have been acting aggressively towards our team when they haven't met the criteria for testing," ACT Health said posted on social media. "The team are here to help you so please be kind and respectful towards them. Aggression will not be tolerated". The Kambah centre will supply one RAT kit per person instead of the original two per person. People requiring a second rapid test will need to return at a later date. Meanwhile, the ACT has received only a small fraction of its rapid antigen test orders with health authorities unsure when more testing kits will arrive. READ ALSO: Tests are only being conducted for people who have COVID-19 symptoms, are household contacts of a confirmed case, are at high or moderate risk of contracting COVID-19 and/or have been instructed by ACT Health. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/2ce26c84-26b0-4033-b069-0cfe040cdc02.jpg/r322_0_3557_1828_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg