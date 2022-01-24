video,

Members of the string ensemble Phoenix Collective were bathed in candlelight as they performed Vivaldi's famous group of concertos, The Four Seasons, while the audience soaked in the beautiful atmosphere and were taken through Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter.

