A handy guide to Australia's autumn racing carnival

This is branded content.
Australia's Autumn Racing Carnival features horse racing events in all of the key cities of Australia.
Horse racing is one of the country's most popular sports, next to Australian football and rugby. Moreover, it's a year-long racing event in Australia where organisers from all over the country conduct meetings year-round.
Australia boasts these events every year:
- Winter Racing Carnival
- Spring Racing Carnival
- Summer Racing Carnival
- Autumn Racing Carnival
Horse racing enthusiasts and tourists worldwide make Australia their destination to witness these carnivals every season. Some are just avid spectators, while some are into horse betting.
Championship stakes for these events would sometimes go as high as AUD$4,000,000.00.
These events run the whole year round so if you are interested in horse racing, here is some handy information to make it worthwhile.
If you're interested in the industry, you must be familiar with racehorses, their breeds, and their categories in horse racing. The Australian horse racing industry values and looks out for the welfare of these thoroughbreds throughout their lifetime.
This season, the Autumn Racing Carnival is held in some parts of Australia. This handy guide may help you schedule your next vacation in autumn.
The Australian Autumn Racing Carnival
The Autumn Racing Carnival has existed since the dawn of Australian horse racing.
Thoroughbreds worldwide compete in Australia to win handsome stakes in various categories from March to May. These races are held in three major Australian cities: Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne.
And the racing carnival in these critical cities will bring you to the racing arena of top thoroughbreds in the world.
1. Melbourne Autumn Racing Carnival
The Autumn Carnival events in Melbourne are held at Mooney Valley, Flemington, and Caulfield. It's where the thoroughbred fans and public convene at Melbourne's finest race tracks to witness the world's thoroughbreds compete.
The carnival races In Melbourne
The Blue Diamond Stakes
The Blue Diamond Stakes is a 1,200-metre race for Group 1 thoroughbred horses. It's a competition for two-year-old horses in an average weight set by the rules. In Australia, thoroughbreds compete wearing saddlecloth numbers ordered by weight and race conditions.
The Australian Guineas
The Australian Guineas race is a 1,600-metre horse race with AUD$1,000,000 stake money at set weights. It's also a run for Group 1 thoroughbreds.
Newmarket Handicap
Sprinters run this race over 1,200 metres. It's an open class race for Group 1 sprinters. It's the prize money that attracts Australia's best sprinters to Flemington. The race is usually at the culmination of the racing carnival.
All-Star Mile
The Australia Autumn Racing Carnival hosts this unique horse racing event. The All-Star Mile race is where the public selects the line-up of horses to compete. And it's the AUD$5,000,000 prize stake that makes it the world's richest mile race.
2. Adelaide Autumn Racing Carnival
Adelaide's leading horse race track is Morphettville Racecourse in Morphettville, South Australia. The Adelaide Autumn Racing Carnival features the four highest thoroughbred races over three consecutive Saturdays in May.
The carnival races In Adelaide
Robert Sangster Stakes
This competition is a 1,200 metre race by thoroughbred weight for age fillies and mares two years old and above. People flock to Morphettville Racecourse for this race every Autumn.
Australian Oaks Stakes
The Australian Oaks Race is participated by three-year-old fillies running 2,400 metres. It's a staying race that's one of the classic horse racing events in history.
South Australian Derby
The South Australian Derby is a competition for Group 1 of three-year-old thoroughbreds running over 2,500 metres.
Goodwood Sprint
The Goodwood Sprint is a race of Group 1 three-year-old thoroughbreds. It used to be a handicap 2,500 metres, but conditions are now at set weight with penalties.
Sydney autumn racing carnival
The Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival takes place in Royal Randwick and Rose Hill Gardens, Sydney, Australia. These races run from late January to April. A highlight is the AUD$4,000,000 Queen Elizabeth Stakes, where thoroughbreds compete in a 2,000 metre run in April.
Here's a run-down of the racing days in Sydney this autumn.
- Expressway Stakes Day
- Eskimo Prince Stakes Day
- Apollo Stakes Day
- Hobartville Stakes Day
- Chipping Norton Stakes Day
- Randwick Guineas Day
- Coolmore Classic Day
- Golden Slipper Stakes Day
- Tancred Stakes Day
- Doncaster Mile Day
- Queen Elizabeth Stakes Day
- All Aged Stakes Day
In summary
Thoroughbred racing is Australia's pride that has become a tourist attraction. Knowing the events in Australia's Autumn Racing Carnival will guide you on which among these events best suits your itinerary.
As for thoroughbred racing enthusiasts, the links in this guide will help you find your way to Australia's racecourses.
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.