The 2022 Young Australian of the Year is the 26-year-old founder of Street Side Medics. Dr Daniel Nour identified a gap in the healthcare of the most vulnerable people in NSW - and founded the organisation to help fill that gap. It's a not-for-profit, mobile medical service for people living on the street. The GPs go to the homeless. Now with 145 volunteers and four clinics across the state, Street Side Medics has transformed the lives of more than 300 patients. READ MORE: After winning his award, Dr Nour said people living with homelessness deserved better treatment. "As we all sit here tonight, there are over 116,000 Australians who are experiencing homelessness," he said. "Many of these Australians face significant barriers which limits their ability to access the healthcare service that we are also lucky to have available to us. "As a result of this, they suffer in silence. Many die of conditions which could have been treated." The young doctor described people he had met through his clinic. "I have seen people like 40-year-old Eddie, who's living with maggots in his wounds. I have seen people like Neil, a 29-year-old Type One diabetic who is suffering from irreparable damage due to being unable to afford his insulin," he said. READ MORE: Dr Nour set it up on the principle espoused by the World Health Organisation: "The enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition". His aim was to give Australian people who own nothing healthcare of an "exceptional standard". "We are able to carry many of the burdens that homeless people experience by exploring and addressing the barriers keeping them away from healthcare services," the organisation's mission statement says. "Our vans are fitted with the necessary equipment to provide primary healthcare services, to the standard of a normal general practice." The doctors work together with other organisations helping homeless people. The GPs have treated many illnesses, both infectious ones and non-infectious. The illnesses have ranged across the gamut of the human condition, including diabetes, thyroid disorders, hepatitis C, HIV, heart disease and cancer. They have treated people who would otherwise have gone untreated. Despite working full time at the Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney, Dr Nour has rarely missed a street clinic across the four sites since the service was set up. As the citation for the award spelt out: "With his leadership and social consciousness, Daniel is committed to making a real difference to the lives of many Australians. "He's also making significant improvements to society." In making the award, the head of the National Australia Day Council, Danielle Roche, said: "Dr Daniel Nour and Street Side Medics work to make sure no Australian gets left behind, providing vital medical care and lifesaving treatment to those experiencing homelessness and who might otherwise fall through the cracks." She cited "courage, determination and fearlessness" as "an inspiration to us all."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/pMXRnDj3SUU44AkPpn97sC/1107a1eb-3812-4d5f-8da5-d072bb008acc.jpg/r9_263_4993_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg