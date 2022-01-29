news, latest-news,

TWO years into the coronavirus pandemic and many people are wondering what the future of work holds. It's not just those employed in the hospitality, tourism and arts industries, worried about job security. Many office staff, once lured by the flexibility of working from home (no commute, no takeaway lunch costs, no shoes!), are itching to get back to their old desks and water-cooler chats with colleagues. As business owners have begun to accept that remote working can bring efficiencies, remote workers are wondering where the long-term benefits really lie. And something else intriguing is happening in the jobs sector, says Moussa Namini, chief operating officer for popular job search platform CareerOne. Even with the pandemic causing uncertainty in some parts of the economy, workers are becoming more discerning about what they want from employment. The jobs are there - Australia's unemployment rate has fallen to 4.2 per cent, the lowest in almost 14 years - but people are not willing to accept just any offer. "There's a real tension," Mr Namini says. "Many employees are taking the opportunity to take stock of their careers. They want more from their work, they are looking for perks and benefits now more than in the past. "They are also looking for passion in the workplace. "They are wanting to be developed, they are asking what can my employer do for me. The pandemic has really rattled the tree." The competition to attract and retain staff is leading some employers to install barista-style coffee machines in office kitchens, and provide gym memberships and parking spaces as part of salary packages. CareerOne even allows jobseekers to filter jobs by the perks they offer. "We are finding it's often the intangibles that really make the difference," Mr Namini says. "People are looking for a good work environment, a place they will be happy, where they can make a difference and be appreciated, with the room to grow." The top three benefits jobseekers are looking for via CareerOne right now are: And if employers don't come up with the goods, employees aren't sticking around, Mr Namini says. It's not only millennials who are prepared to back themselves in the job market. Mid-career and older employees are also gaining renewed confidence to either ask for changes at work, or look for something new. For people in established careers, fear of burnout has become a factor, especially these past two years, Mr Namini says. Businesses wanting to retain employees, and protect themselves from the Great Resignation, are advised to: People looking to change jobs - or careers - in 2022 won't be surprised to learn that healthcare and medical continue to be the biggest categories advertising on the CareerOne website. The hospitality, accounting, admin and HR sectors have all moved up in the list of advertised vacancies, compared to last year. Retail has jumped to the top of the most-searched list, while education and childcare are also attracting strong inquiry from jobseekers. By contrast, interest in jobs in admin and hospitality has declined.

