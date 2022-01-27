video,

More than 100 of the nation's best hot rods, customs and chrome-bumper vehicles cruised into the capital region recently. Motoring enthusiasts were pumped to see a showcase of modified cars from 1923 to 1980.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/pMXRnDj3SUU44AkPpn97sC/f119b68e-4cbd-494e-bc05-4b8195a16ae3.jpg/r829_427_4500_2501_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg