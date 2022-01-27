More than 100 of the nation's best hot rods, customs and chrome-bumper vehicles cruised into the capital region recently. Motoring enthusiasts were pumped to see a showcase of modified cars from 1923 to 1980.
More than 100 of the nation's best hot rods, customs and chrome-bumper vehicles cruised into the capital region recently. Motoring enthusiasts were pumped to see a showcase of modified cars from 1923 to 1980.
Follow us
Ad blocker issue
Your ad blocker may be preventing you from
being able to log in or subscribe.