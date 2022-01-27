sport, national-sport-news,

The celebration was the only thing that didn't go right for Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis as the "Special Ks" secured their first grand slam finals berth. Nine years after winning the junior Wimbledon title together, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis will meet another Australian duo in the men's doubles final on Saturday. Their electric show was promoted to centre court on Thursday and they didn't disappoint, outlasting third seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 in an hour and 47 minutes. The long-time friends embraced afterwards, crashing to the ground in celebration after sealing the match. "When we come out here to be honest, it's all about the crowd and the atmosphere that gets us going," Kokkinakis said. "We worry about the tennis second. Playing in front of you guys brings the best out of us. I don't think we would've had this result anywhere else." The Special K charge has come as a major surprise to most. They started their doubles campaign for a bit of fun, but have continually knocked out some of the highest-ranking teams on their way to the final against Matt Ebden and Max Purcell. It shouldn't be totally shocking, though. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis were tearing up the junior circuit together almost a decade ago when they won the Wimbledon title. They then both turned professional and have endured ups and downs of varying types. Kokkinakis has struggled with injuries, setting him back and almost ruining his career. Kyrgios struggled with the hype and expectation, but seems more relaxed and content with the role of being the entertainer rather than the winner. It's ironic that being more relaxed on the doubles court has led to success, Kyrgios joking he's being "more professional than ever" as he and Kokkinakis get closer to a title. Showing more focus and restraint than in previous matches on the raucous outside courts, the pair mostly let their irresistible tennis do the talking on Thursday. But it would not be a Kyrgios match with at least one blow-up. The 26-year-old was furious late in the second set after facing two break points against his serve. Kyrgios let out some expletives at himself, argued with the umpire about the net cord sensor and pleaded for the crowd to stop talking during serves, before smashing a racquet when he dropped the game. But the pair were able to close out the match by breaking back, with Kokkinakis hitting the winning shot with a classy lob. "I think both of us bring something different, different energy, different sort of charisma on the court, but we just enjoy it and have fun." The great Rod Laver, who only turns up for big matches on the court that is named in his honour, watched on from the front row, as did legendary Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh. The victory sets up an all-Australian final at the Australian Open for the first time since 1980 with Ebden and Purcell taking down second seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 6-3 7-6 (11-9) in their semi-final. "Those two are great doubles players and we're not going to take them lightly," Kyrgios said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/b3af17d3-83d5-431b-9674-963ec6efe969.jpg/r3_19_1396_806_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg