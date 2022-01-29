sport, cricket, Cricket ACT, Cricket, Canberra, Zoe Cooke, Zoe Cooke Scholarship, ACA, Cricket Australia, Community

Meteors quick Zoe Cooke says she's only just getting started when it comes to unearthing the next generation of Canberra stars, after winning Cricket Australia's Community Champion award. The 26-year-old Western Districts junior collected the prestigious award on Saturday for her vast array of community work, which includes coaching endeavours, and off-field charity involvement with Sea Shepherd, the Black Dog Institute and the World Wildlife Fund. But her proudest achievement stems from her recent foray into coaching, and the subsequent creation of the Zoe Cooke Scholarship at Wests. "The scholarship was named after me for the coaching that I did, and helps a player get professional coaching throughout the season," Cooke said. "To have that named after me was really special considering I went to the club at 12 and haven't left. Seeing kids who have just missed out on that pathway, I want to try and give back to them to make sure that they can still have coaching and hopefully at a higher quality as well." MORE CRICKET NEWS Cooke missed most of 2020 after requiring surgery on a bulging disc in her back. At the time her surgeon advised her to start thinking about a new career, but Cooke refused to concede defeat through a grueling five-month rehabilitation program. She returned for the Meteors last summer, and earned a contract with the Brisbane Heat in the most recent Women's Big Bash League while pursuing her community work. "It's really awesome to be nominated by peers especially here at Cricket ACT where one of our values is community," Cooke said. "For other players to say what I do is special really means so much because all the girls actually do a lot in the community as well. "Cricket ACT have helped me out of the last 12-18 months through injury, supporting me the whole time."

