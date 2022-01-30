Magic at Manuka as declaration sets up an incredible finish

sport, cricket, Cricket, Women's Ashes, Test match, Manuka Oval, Canberra, Tom Fahey

Canberra cricket fans were treated to one of the greatest ever Test matches which ended in a thrilling draw in the Manuka Oval twilight. In a match that ebbed and flowed throughout, either side of a lengthy rain delay, the final hour of play will go down as one of the most topsy-turvy ever seen on a cricket field. It was a remarkable four days of cricket, which included Heather Knight's match-saving knock, five Australian half-centuries, eight wickets to veteran English quick Katherine Brunt, the debut of talented leg-spinner Alana King and a heroic effort from Beth Mooney to play barely a week after jaw surgery. Australia was staring down the barrel of a shock defeat after captain Meg Lanning's declaration left England needing 257 runs from 48 overs. The visitors were cruising at 2-166 before captain Heather Knight fell for 48, and Australia muscled its way back into the contest. Once the dust settles on a thrilling final session, Knight's 168 not out in the first innings will go down in the annals as one of the greatest Test knocks. With England wilting early on day two, the captain produced a 427-minute masterpiece that dragged her country back into the contest and saved their Ashes campaign. The 100-run stand for the ninth wicket she put on with Sophie Ecclestone was an Ashes record. She tallied more than 56 per cent of her team's runs in the first innings, after 427 minutes at the crease, and became the first Englishwoman to pass 150 twice in Test matches. It stands alongside Ellyse Perry's unbeaten double century at North Sydney Oval in 2017 as the two greatest Ashes innings ever produced in the women's game. Well done Meg Lanning, in declaring midway through the fifth day to give this match an opportunity for a result. The general consensus when Australia walked off 256 runs ahead with a minimum of 48 overs to be bowled at England was that the target was out of reach. MORE CANBERRA SPORT: No one could have predicted what transpired in a frenetic final session, but it was Lanning's declaration which kept enough life in the game to allow for such a thrilling run chase. She could have easily opted to bat England out of the game, take the easy draw and then turn her energies to winning the sole one-dayer Australia needs to retain the Ashes. But she kept the match alive in a brilliant endorsement for women's Test cricket. Fiery 36-year-old Katherine Brunt cheekily suggested women's Test matches were boring in the lead-up to this contest. A change of tune is no doubt forthcoming. Brunt describes herself on Twitter as the "Angry fast bowler from Barnsley". She certainly brought plenty of venom to Manuka Oval claiming eight wickets in the match, and becoming just the 10th woman to take 50 Test wickets. Brunt's incredible service to her country has spanned 18 years, and she's bowling as well as ever.

