Vicki Linton had barely taken her place on the bench when Newcastle's Norwegian international Marie Dolvik Markussen struck in 53 seconds. What followed for the next 90 minutes was just as chaotic in Canberra United's 3-3 draw with the Newcastle Jets in a pulsating A-League Women's clash at Hunter Stadium on Sunday. Canberra's winless streak has now stretched to nine matches - their longest run in history - with their hopes of featuring in a finals campaign fading. Ash Sykes scored twice for Canberra in the midst of an epic rollercoaster of a contest that featured three goals in as many minutes. The 30-year-old hopes it is the kind of performance that can turn Canberra's season around as they desperately look to keep in touch with the finals contenders. But Linton says they will walk away frustrated after having chances to score a long-awaited win. MORE SPORT "From the first minute to the 90th, right? Right now I'm a little bit frustrated, I think that's a shared feeling amongst the group," Linton said. "Just really frustrated but at the same time I'm pretty proud of the efforts of the players. This season really is a challenge. "We obviously had a week in isolation and then coming back in, we've got injuries and illness now. It's just about working really hard and trying to give it as best as we can, and I think the players are doing that so that's what I'm proud of. "Pretty frustrated to not get a result, frustrated to give up some goals we wouldn't have wanted to at times. Credit to Newcastle, we knew it would be a really tough game. "They know their strengths and they utilised them very well. Even though we know about them, we probably didn't deal with them the best." It seemed a fait accompli that Canberra's search for a drought-breaking win would go on for another week after the Jets landed their early blow. But Canberra veteran Ash Sykes soon found an equaliser when she capped off a stellar piece of play from Hayley Taylor-Young to level the scores. A half that started with a bang for the hosts so nearly ended with a bang for the visitors, but Margot Robbine's attempt hit the woodwork to ensure the two sides remained on at one-apiece. But the chaos was only just beginning. First it was Newcastle's Sophie Harding giving her side the lead. Nine minutes later it was Sykes returning serve with her second for the visitors. Two minutes later Allira Toby had gifted Canberra the lead in an end to end thriller. But the Jets had something left in the tank. Little more than 60 seconds had passed before Sunny Franco levelled the ledger at 3-3. It felt as though a goal to break the deadlock was inevitable. It wouldn't be Toby's desperate thuds in a crowded box, nor would it be Grace Maher's free kick from longer range. An impressive save from Canberra goalkeeper Keely Richards meant it wouldn't be Franco scoring a double either. Canberra got the last shot but Michelle Heyman and Chelsee Washington were both repelled. "We've been really focusing on [attack]. It's good to see Ash get on the scoresheet twice and I think Allira is claiming the corner, but it was good delivery too," Linton said. "There were some really positive signs in that. We saw some really good combination play in the box. Hayley Taylor-Young setting up that first goal just by battling was really good. "We probably would have liked to have controlled the midfield a bit better. Then we can settle and create some more chances as well." AT A GLANCE A-League Women's: NEWCASTLE JETS 3 (Marie Dolvik Markussen 1', Sophie Harding 51', Sunny Franco 63') drew with CANBERRA UNITED 3 (Ash Sykes 18', 60', Allira Toby 62') at Hunter Stadium. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

