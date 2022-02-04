news, latest-news, aps news, public service news, APSC, maternity leave, Equality Rights Alliance

The public service must modernise its parental leave entitlements to enable gender equality and better reflect the needs of diverse families, an alliance of women's groups has said. Submissions to a review of the Maternity Leave Act for Commonwealth employees are due today as the Australian Public Service Commission conducts the first major inquiry into the legislation in 40 years. The Equality Rights Alliance said the act should better reflect the realities of modern parenting. ERA convenor Helen Dalley-Fisher said the Maternity Leave Act (Commonwealth Employees) 1973 was in need of a reset to reflect developments in paid parental provisions and differences across agencies. "Almost 50 years on, the act must set new standards so the APS remains an employer of choice," she said. "Outdated parental leave provisions can do real damage, by reinforcing women's primary carer role, with men still seen as the primary breadwinner. "Stereotypes about gendered roles contribute directly to unconscious bias against women in the workplace, which in turn can contribute to the objectification and devaluing of female employees. "What we want to see is behaviour change both in the household and in the government's workplaces." READ MORE: The alliance has called for changes to the legislation including gender neutral language, recognising the diversity of families and the need to redistribute unpaid care between men and women. "However, we note that the use of more inclusive language must not undermine space for women to recover from birth, bond with their baby and to breastfeed," the alliance said. It has also urged additional leave for single mothers, payment of superannuation on leave and breastfeeding support in the workplace following a soft return to work. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36i7SKuzkApKRqnK2hWiW9n/9f46347d-c2c6-4858-a508-7ff87c7abca4.jpg/r7_51_5743_3292_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg