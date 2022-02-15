whats-on, food-and-wine,

Nat's What I Reckon rocketed into global prominence when he took the world by storm in early 2020 with his isolation cooking videos. He has had shout-outs and collaboration invites from global icons as diverse as Courtney Act, Briggs, Dave Grohl, Yael Stone and Machine Gun Kelly. So, to help champions keep levelling up their cooking skills and making ripper feeds from scratch at home, Nat has written Death to Jar Sauce: Rad Recipes for Champions, with a collection of recipes that will get you out of a jam. Cooking time: about an hour (but add whatever you like, it's your bloody pizza, mate) Makes: 2 Cooking time: 1.5 hours, including marinating Serves: 4-6 Cooking time: less than 30 mins Serves: 2-3 Cooking time: under 30 minutes to not even cook; resting time: 4+ hours Serves: 8

